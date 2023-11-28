White out conditions cause multiple crashes on Highway 403

OPP say the eastbound Highway 403 is closed at Garden Avenue near Brantford where there have been multiple crashes due to white-out weather conditions.
Police say there is a reported seven-vehicle crash, a three-vehicle crash and four transport trucks jackknifed.
Officers say injuries have been reported and they have confirmed at least one person from Brantford in their thirties is in hospital with serious injuries.
The westbound lanes remain open.
