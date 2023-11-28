Menu

Canada

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Nov. 28

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 28, 2023 9:52 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 28'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Nov. 28
WATCH: Sunny, but windy — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Nov. 28, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Saskatoon Food Bank launches Light it Up campaign, and what to include in a vacation medicine bag.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Nov. 28, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Light it Up campaign launches at the Saskatoon Food Bank

The number of people needing help from the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre is at an all-time high.

To help make Christmas special for Saskatoon families who are struggling this year, the food bank is launching its Light it Up campaign.

Executive director Laurie O’Connor has more information on the campaign, the current demands at the food bank, and how can people get involved.

Light it Up campaign launches at the Saskatoon Food Bank

What to pack in a medicine bag for a vacation: Healthy Living

A hot holiday with the family or a road trip closer to home for the holidays may be in store for many people in the coming weeks.

What needs to be included on the packing list is a medicine bag.

From pain medication to prescription drugs, pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk has more on what to pack in your medicine bag when you are travelling.

What to pack in a medicine bag for a vacation: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 28

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Nov. 28
