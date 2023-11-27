Menu

Crime

Mother, stepfather plead guilty to manslaughter in death of Port Alberni six-year-old

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 5:53 pm
Mother and stepfather charged with first-degree murder in Port Alberni boy’s death
Port Alberni RCMP are set to host a news conference Monday after Friday's arrests in the 2018 homicide of a six-year-old boy. As the community awaits justice for a little boy whose life was cut short, police say investigations like the death of Don-Tay-Patrick Lucas are difficult for everyone involved. Kristen Robinson reports – May 8, 2022
The mother and stepfather of a six-year-old Port Alberni boy have pleaded guilty to charges in his 2018 death.

The BC Prosecution Service confirmed Monday that Rykel Frank, the boy’s biological mother, and Mitchell Frank, her partner, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Dontay-Patrick Lucas.

The couple was initially charged with first-degree murder in May 2022.

Police discovered Lucas in medical distress at a Port Alberni home on March 13, 2018. He was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

At the time, police deemed the death suspicious.

Click to play video: 'Father of boy who died in foster care demands accountability'
Father of boy who died in foster care demands accountability
In an interview last May, Lucas’ stepmother Kristen Dean told Global News she still didn’t know how the boy died. The boy’s mother, she said, claimed he had fallen down the stairs, while police only said the death was suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

“We weren’t told exactly why arrests were going to be made,” she said at the time. “We weren’t told what exactly happened.”

Rykel and Mitchell Frank are due back in court for sentencing on May 16.

