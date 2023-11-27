Menu

Canada

Alberta government expected to reveal sovereignty act plans

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 27, 2023 2:25 pm
Premier Smith to invoke Alberta Sovereignty within a United Canada Act
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will invoke its controversial sovereignty act on Monday, over the federal government's proposed clean electricity regulations. It will be the first time the act will be put into action, nearly a year after it was introduced.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is expected to reveal plans for invoking her government’s sovereignty act.

A motion is to be tabled in the legislature today.

Smith said Saturday during her provincewide radio call-in program that people will get to “see the architecture” of how the sovereignty act would be used.

The act, which the government says allows the province to reject federal laws or regulations when it thinks they cause harm to Alberta, was passed by the United Conservative Party government last year.

Smith said on the radio show that she’s “had it” with federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault over clean energy regulations.

She said Alberta won’t put electricity providers at risk of going to jail if they don’t meet what she called Ottawa’s “unachievable” targets.

Sovereignty act may be used to fight 2035 net-zero electricity plan: Alberta premier
© 2023 The Canadian Press

