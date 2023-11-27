Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Doug Ford says he will allow RCMP access to his personal phone records if they ask

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario NDP to push Premier Doug Ford to release personal phone records'
Ontario NDP to push Premier Doug Ford to release personal phone records
RELATED: Opposition politicians at Queen’s Park tabled a motion Thursday in an attempt to force Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hand over his personal cellphone records. Global News' Bureau Chief Colin D'Mello reports – Oct 19, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is willing to hand over his personal cellphone records to the RCMP if they ask as part of an investigation into the Greenbelt scandal.

The federal police force has launched a probe into the province’s decision to swap 7,400 acres of protected land out of the Greenbelt, a policy two parliamentary watchdogs found benefited a few developers to the tune of $8.3 billion.

The decision was reversed in September and the RCMP announced its investigation in October.

Ford has said he will cooperate with the investigation.

“You know something? Whatever the RCMP requires, we’re working with them,” Ford said when asked if he would allow police access to his personal cellphone records.

“Simple as that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News is engaged in a transparency battle with the province over government-related calls the premier has made from his personal phone.

After initially rejecting a freedom of information request for Ford’s personal call log, government lawyers later admitted that the premier uses his personal device for work-related calls.

Government lawyers argued, however, that while Ford uses his personal phone in his role as party leader, premier, head of cabinet and local MPP it would be impossible to separate his work-related communications from conversations with family members or constituents who are entitled to privacy.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford’s use of personal cellphone questioned'
Doug Ford’s use of personal cellphone questioned

On Friday, Ford also said he would waive strict cabinet confidentiality rules if police asked.

“They have full access, I support them 1,000 per cent,” Ford said in response to a question over whether he would waive cabinet confidence.

Story continues below advertisement

Documents prepared for cabinet or discussed during cabinet meetings are closely guarded in Ontario.

Click to play video: 'Premier Ford to waive cabinet confidentiality in RCMP’s Greenbelt probe'
Premier Ford to waive cabinet confidentiality in RCMP’s Greenbelt probe

We’re working through our office and we support the RCMP on anything that they’re doing — they’re good people,” Ford said Friday. “And we’ll always support all our police services, including the RCMP.”

The RCMP has contacted some staff members with the province but the premier said detectives had not reached out to him or his office.

Click to play video: 'Senior Ford government cabinet ministers barely using work phones, docs show'
Senior Ford government cabinet ministers barely using work phones, docs show
Advertisement
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices