Crime

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 10:51 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. A man was rushed to hospital Monday morning after a stabbing in Regent Park. Global News
Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Monday.

The daytime stabbing happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the Dundas and Regent streets area.

Police said they found a victim with a stab wound at the scene. Paramedics told Global News they took a man in serious condition to a local trauma centre.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing and police said there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

