Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto

Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Monday.
The daytime stabbing happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the Dundas and Regent streets area.
Police said they found a victim with a stab wound at the scene. Paramedics told Global News they took a man in serious condition to a local trauma centre.
It is unclear what led up to the stabbing and police said there is no suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
