Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after stabbing in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood on Monday.

The daytime stabbing happened just before 9:30 a.m. in the Dundas and Regent streets area.

Police said they found a victim with a stab wound at the scene. Paramedics told Global News they took a man in serious condition to a local trauma centre.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing and police said there is no suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Regent St & Dundas St E

9:23am

– victim is transported to hospital with serious injuries

– no suspect information at this time#GO2734895

^se — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 27, 2023