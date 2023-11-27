Menu

Crime

Man in stable condition after stabbing near Dundas West station in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 27, 2023 7:19 am
Police investigate stabbing on Nov. 26, 2023. View image in full screen
Police investigate stabbing on Nov. 26, 2023. Mark Bray / Global News
Toronto police say they are investigating after a stabbing left a man injured on Sunday night.

Police said the stabbing happened on Dundas and Bloor streets just after 7:30 p.m.

Investigators said a man was found with a stab wound. Paramedics told Global News they took a man to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police said the stabbing did not happen inside the Dundas West subway station.

Officers are searching for a suspect who is described as a man around 20 to 25 years old, around five feet eight inches tall, wearing a black puffy jacket, head covering, clean-shaven, and carrying a laptop box.

