Man in stable condition after stabbing near Dundas West station in Toronto

Toronto police say they are investigating after a stabbing left a man injured on Sunday night.
Police said the stabbing happened on Dundas and Bloor streets just after 7:30 p.m.
Investigators said a man was found with a stab wound. Paramedics told Global News they took a man to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Police said the stabbing did not happen inside the Dundas West subway station.
Officers are searching for a suspect who is described as a man around 20 to 25 years old, around five feet eight inches tall, wearing a black puffy jacket, head covering, clean-shaven, and carrying a laptop box.
