Emergency room in Merritt, B.C., facing 24-hour closure starting Sunday morning

Merritt, B.C. residents in need of emergency care won’t have the option to get it at their nearest hospital for 24 hours, starting on Sunday morning.

The temporary closure of the ER department at the Nicola Valley Hospital is due to limited physician availability and is in effect from Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 a.m. to Monday, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m.

Interior Health suggests those in need of immediate care head to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is about an hour-long drive from Merritt.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” Interior Health said in a statement.

During the closure, all other impatient services will continue as normal at the Nicola Valley Hospital. Typically, the emergency room department in Merritt is open 24/7.