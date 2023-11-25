Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

SIU clears Toronto officer involved in fatal vehicle pursuit

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 10:25 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The SIU has cleared a Toronto cop involved in a vehicle pursuit that ended in a fatal crash earlier this year. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared a Toronto cop involved in a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended in a fatal crash.

In the afternoon of July 29, surveillance officers gathered in the area of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue after getting reports of a stolen vehicle in the area, police said.

Officers say when the suspect moved towards the stolen pick-up truck, unmarked police cars tried unsuccessfully to surround the vehicle before it could drive away.

A brief pursuit ended with the stolen pick-up crashing into a concrete abutment on a Highway 401 off-ramp. The driver died on impact, police said.

Trending Now

An SIU investigation ensued because officers were involved in the incident.

However, SIU Director Joseph Martino said in a statement Friday night there were no reasonable grounds to establish that the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s death.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices