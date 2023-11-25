Menu

National

Crime

34 arrests, 50 charge recommendations after New Westminster crime crackdown

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 25, 2023 1:36 pm
Some of the weapons New Westminster police say they seized in a recent crime crackdown. View image in full screen
Some of the weapons New Westminster police say they seized in a recent crime crackdown. New Westminster police
New Westminster police say they made 34 arrests and pulled a variety of weapons off the streets in a recent crackdown on crime in the city’s downtown core.

The blitz, which unfolded in September and October, saw an increase in uniformed foot patrols on streets and alleys, along with work by surveillance and intelligence units.

In a Friday media release, police said they were recommending 50 charges to Crown prosecutors, including drug trafficking, shoplifting, possession of stolen property, assault and mischief.

Police said they also seized a variety of weapons, including knives, batons, bear spray, a stun gun and a replica firearm.

“In addition to the charges recommended to Crown Counsel and dangerous weapons taken off our streets, many of those who were arrested now have court-ordered conditions to stay out of the Downtown neighbourhood,” NWPD Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

Along with the arrests, police said they intervened in nine overdoses, seized drugs and referred several people to social service agencies.

The crackdown was operated in part with funding from the provincial government’s new Safer Communities Action Plan.

