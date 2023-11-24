Menu

Trending

Transit workers to refuse voluntary OT potentially impacting service

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 24, 2023 10:26 pm
Winnipeg Transit employees continue to voice their displeasure with working conditions and now the union representing them says they’re taking a stand.

ATU Local 1505 says, as of Monday, workers will refuse voluntary overtime. This comes after the ATU choose to reject a memorandum of agreement put forth during recent bargaining.

The ATU says workers feel compensation is not adequate for the increased risk the job entails and is also pointing out a lack of improvements to benefits.

The union recorded 91 assaults on transit between January and October this year. Last year saw the most assaults on record at 104.

ATU also telling Global News 20-30 per cent of transit service is done on voluntary OT as the fleet is missing five per cent of operators to fully restore services to pre-pandemic levels.

“The high demand for overtime has caused undue stress on members and electing to end all voluntary overtime will send a clear message that the union intends to bargain a fair deal,” said ATU Local 1505 President Chris Scott.

Scott says this just one of a series of job actions that will take place if their grievances are not addressed and says it could escalate to a full-scale strike.

“It is clear that employees are feeling undervalued, the lack of benefit improvements is deemed unsatisfactory, and the membership is simply dissatisfied with the current management inaction to secure a safe workplace,” Scott said.

 

