Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

S&P, TSX composite up slightly Friday morning, U.S. markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 24, 2023 12:25 pm
The financial district in Toronto is shown Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. View image in full screen
The financial district in Toronto is shown Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Andrew Lahodynskyj / The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Gains in the financial and energy sectors helped lift Canada’s main stock index in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed after they had yesterday off for the thanksgiving holiday.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up slightly by 9.52 points at 20,126.18.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 109.72 points at 35,382.75.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.68 points at 4,557.30, while the Nasdaq composite was down 26.45 points at 14,239.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.49 cents US compared with 73 cents US on Thursday.

Trending Now

The January crude oil contract was down 34 cents from Wednesday’s close at US$76.76 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was down seven cents at US$2.97 per mmBTU.

Story continues below advertisement

The December gold contract was up US$6.30 at US$1,99.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.78 a pound.

More on Money
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices