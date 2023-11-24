BC Ferries begins process of replacing aging fleet with new hybrid vessels

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries has begun the process of replacing six retiring ships in its fleet.

A BC Ferries official said the corporation has issued a “Request for Expressions of Interest” to shipbuilders to acquire seven new “hybrid” vessels.

The new vessels would replace the C-class vessels, such as the Queen of New Westminster and Queen of Coquitlam, which service major routes between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

Hybrid vessels will have the ability to run on either diesel or electric power, while C-class solely relies on diesel.

“The project is expected to go to our board of directors for approval in the summer of 2024,” a BC Ferries spokesperson said in an email.

“Following board approval, we will submit an application to the BC Ferries Commissioner for approval.”

The bidding process to build the new ships will be open to qualified local, national and international companies.

The corporation said it will not be releasing the budget for these new vessels at this time.

The first new hybrid vessel is expected to hit B.C. waters and be operational by 2029.

In mid-October, BC Ferries had two of its key vessels out of service.

The Coastal Renaissance has been out of commission since mid-August due to problems with the engine that aren’t expected to be resolved until December. The Spirit of Vancouver Island was in dry dock as crews repaired a cracked ballast tank.