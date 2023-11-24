Hamilton transit workers vote in favour of tentative agreement with city

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 107 and the city of Hamilton have ratified a “strong tentative agreement,” averting any further labour disruptions.

Following a vote Thursday evening, the Union’s membership passed the deal by 81 per cent, according to a statement from ATU Local 107 President/Business Agent Eric Tuck.

The deal had been endorsed unanimously by the Local’s executive board, according to Tuck.

“The membership stuck together and were clear about what they were willing to accept, and ultimately accepted this latest offer for a 4-year deal.”

“We are pleased that they’ve ratified,” the City of Hamilton said in a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The city says a special city council meeting will take place on Nov. 27 for council to vote to ratify the agreement.

The Union had reached a four-year tentative deal with Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) at 2 a.m. on Nov. 16, after a seven-day strike.

Both sides had been negotiating since the start of 2023 as members had been without a renewed contract since Dec. 31, 2022.

However, after contract talks broke down in late August, members voted 99 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

Local 107 represents 907 full-time members and 12 part-time members at HSR Transit, which moves nearly 20 million passengers per year, according to the Union.

“Once again ATU members proved they are willing to hold the line to fight for fair collective bargaining and a contract that provides strong benefits and living wages for them and all of their families,” said ATU International president John Costa.

“I am humbled by the strength, resilience, and solidarity demonstrated by ATU members. These frontline heroes continue to prove their commitment and dedication to providing the safe and reliable transportation that the people of Hamilton rely on each and every day.”

