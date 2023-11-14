City has to ‘move on the money’ to end Hamilton’s transit strike, union says

Send this page to someone via email

Almost a week into a transit strike, the head of the union says the City of Hamilton has to “be willing to move on the money” if they want the service to return to normal any time soon.

Despite the city reaching out to negotiators with the ATU Local 107 about 20 minutes before a city press conference Monday afternoon, union president Eric Tuck says without an indication of moving off its current wage proposal, there can be no talks.

“They’ve talked about moving on benefits, but there’s been no clear indication they’re willing to move on the money,” Tuck said Monday afternoon.

“If they’re willing to have that discussion, we’re ready to go back immediately (for talks).”

Executive director of human resources Lora Fontana confirmed in the press conference that the city is willing to go back to the table for discussions but was clear that the city’s final offer in terms of wages is just that.

“The wages at this point in time are the wages and they are not changing,” Fontana said.

“That’s not to say there’s other issues that we can discuss at the table that may or may not have a monetary impact. Certainly happy to discuss those.”

Transit workers formed picket lines on Thursday after they failed to reach a deal with the city after months of off-and-on talks.

Last week, Fontana said the city’s last offer hovered around $80,000 in the fourth year of the agreement, representing a salary increase of 12.75 per cent over the life of the contract.

With Grey Cup festivities about to get underway in anticipation of Sunday’s game, acting city manager Carlyle Khan said the city is not involved in “alternative arrangements” for local transportation but hinted organizers appear to be looking at some sort of substitute.

“The Grey Cup organizers and the festival organizers, they’re making alternative arrangements,” Khan said.

“So whatever comes, comes, and we continue to showcase the city of Hamilton for all the great things that we offer.”

Tuck suggested at least a couple of days would be needed before game day to get bus service back to normal, should the two parties come to a new agreement this week.

He went on to say the union is accepting of transit coming from abroad offering rides to out-of-town visitors to the game, but would not sit still for any type of shuttle service within the city transporting event-goers.

He says the ATU has “intimate knowledge” of a plan the city is believed to have worked out with the Canadian Football League and Metrolinx of going “through the back door.”

“Let me make it very clear … shuttling between malls, parking lots, GO stations we’re going to be targeting. Those are scab labour and we’re going to be taking action.”

Hamilton’s last transit strike lasted some 12 weeks in 1998.

Mayor Andrea Horwath, who was on city council back then, told Global News on Friday she doesn’t remember what kind of financial pressures people were facing back then but is cognizant of what people are facing today.

“I’m somebody who very much believes in the collective bargaining process, very much believes in the value of organized labour and what it brings to its members, but there has to be reasonableness,” Horwath said

“When we see our city struggling with so many cost pressures right now … it’s hard and the strike makes it harder.”

The mayor says the city plans to be “thoughtful” through the bargaining process with its transit workers while keeping a modicum of fairness to 11 other unions it will soon be seeking new deals with.

She says the last offer to members of ATU will add some $17 million to city costs via a 12.75 per cent increase over the lifetime of the deal.

But going with the union’s ask, Horwath says added costs could hit some $113 million for taxpayers since the raise would impact every other negotiation that’s currently ongoing.

“That’s just not tenable,” she said.

“It would jack up taxes, unbelievably, and it would force us to jack up fares as well.”

Tuck previously said union members have made it clear they want wages to keep pace with inflation and until the city is ready to meet that offer, they won’t be back at the bargaining table.

“The city needs to realize we’re going to fight for ours, and that’s what the unions are all about,” he said.

“They’re about fighting to protect your work and to protect your income.”

Blue Line Taxi sees little increase in demand amid strike

The president of one of Hamilton’s major taxi services says they’ve seen an increase in service since the start of the transit strike, but not as much as anticipated.

Blue Line Transportation’s Anthony Rizzuto figured the strike would lead to a 50 to 75 per cent increase in demand for services, but says they’ve seen less than 25 per cent six days in.

“I think the pandemic has really kind of set the tone to this … people stopped using buses, sort of working at home and finding alternate ways of getting around,” Rizzuto said.

He suggests rideshare services like Uber are playing a part, potentially even drawing on out-of-region drivers being alerted by their service of high demand in Hamilton.

“I was fortunately involved in the last two bus strikes and there was a big significant impact back then due to the fact that we didn’t have any outside unregulated competition,” Rizzuto remembers.

Good weather is also likely a factor, according to Rizzuto, who believes Hamiltonians are also choosing bikes and scooters to get where they’re going.

“Outside of my window, I can see the SOBI bike rack and the scooter rack empty,” he said.

“So people are taking advantage of the weather and using an alternative mode of transportation.”