Child rapist with ‘high risk to re-offend’ released into Surrey, RCMP warn

RCMP in Surrey, B.C., are warning the public about a dangerous sex offender living in the community.

Police say Brian Abrosimo, 61, was released from prison on Thursday, and “poses a high risk to re-offend.”

Abrosimo completed an 18-year prison sentence for sexual assault, kidnapping, unlawful confinement, assault with a weapon, sexual assault with a weapon and forcible confinement and was placed on a 10-year long-term supervision order.

Abrosimo was convicted of kidnapping and sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in 2004.

In that incident, he used a van to knock down a pair of young girls who were riding their bikes in Aldergrove, abducted one of the girls, bound her and drove her to Surrey.

He then raped his victim before throwing her from the van and fleeing. Police later found bolt cutters, handcuffs and a gun in his van.

He was later convicted of handcuffing, gagging and sexually assaulting a sex trade worker a month before the Langley attack.

Parole Board of Canada documents from 2019 stated he has “an extensive criminal record that demonstrates a pattern of persistent violent behaviour” that dates back to 1986, along with “a poor community supervision history” and a “mixed” record of behaviour in prison.

Abrosimo’s supervision order places him under numerous conditions, and police are asking anyone who sees him breaching them to call 911 immediately.

Abrosimo is subject to the following conditions of his long-term supervision order:

Reside at a Community Correctional Centre or a Community Residential Facility or other residential facility approved by the Correctional Service of Canada.

Not to purchase, acquire, possess or access pornography or sexually explicit material in any form or type of media.

Not to be in the presence of any female children under the age of 18 unless you are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows your criminal history and has previously been approved in writing, by your parole supervisor.

Geographic restriction: Not to go to the municipalities known as Abbotsford and Langley, BC.

Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to your parole supervisor.

Not to consume, purchase or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer.

Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol.

Not to be in the company of sex trade workers.

Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 18 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools and recreational centers unless accompanied by an adult previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor.

No direct or indirect contact with the victims or any member of the victims’ families.

— with files from Sean Boynton