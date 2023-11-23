Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

New Saskatchewan legislation to help trafficking victims acquire loans

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 1:03 pm
The Government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation Thursday to protect victims of human trafficking. View image in full screen
The Government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation Thursday to protect victims of human trafficking. GAC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation Thursday to protect victims of human trafficking.

“This is about reducing dependency between victims and their traffickers, who often force victims to take out loans on their behalf and then prevent them from repaying them,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. “These new protections will help vulnerable victims rebuild their lives without coerced debts hanging over their heads.”

According to Hope Restore Canada, Saskatchewan has the highest rates of human trafficking in the country.

In 2021, the province’s overall rates of human trafficking were 1.8 times higher than the national average. Hope Restore Canada said in a news release that Saskatoon specifically reported 336 per cent more incidences to the police in 2021 than the national average.

“The debts coerced upon human trafficking victims and survivors while they are being exploited often create significant barriers as they rebuild their lives,” said Julia Drydyk from the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. “Saskatchewan is one of the first provinces that is taking steps to address the financial abuse elements of human trafficking.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Protection from Human Trafficking (Coerced Debts) Amendment Act 2023 will assist trafficking victims in acquiring loans. The act will prohibit lenders from including coerced debts in credit reports or taking the debts into account when considering loans.

Trending Now

The legislation will offer a certificate process to victims that will confirm their history and debts incurred. Victims can provide their certificates to their credit reporting agency.

According to a government release, “while credit reporting agencies may choose to remove information about coerced debts without certification, this process will allow victims to confirm the information, if necessary, without the need to reveal private and potentially traumatizing information to a credit reporting agency.”

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking encouraged the province to work closely with survivor experts and front-line agencies to implement the legislation.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices