New Saskatchewan legislation to help trafficking victims acquire loans

The Government of Saskatchewan introduced legislation Thursday to protect victims of human trafficking.

“This is about reducing dependency between victims and their traffickers, who often force victims to take out loans on their behalf and then prevent them from repaying them,” said Justice Minister and Attorney General Bronwyn Eyre. “These new protections will help vulnerable victims rebuild their lives without coerced debts hanging over their heads.”

According to Hope Restore Canada, Saskatchewan has the highest rates of human trafficking in the country.

In 2021, the province’s overall rates of human trafficking were 1.8 times higher than the national average. Hope Restore Canada said in a news release that Saskatoon specifically reported 336 per cent more incidences to the police in 2021 than the national average.

“The debts coerced upon human trafficking victims and survivors while they are being exploited often create significant barriers as they rebuild their lives,” said Julia Drydyk from the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking. “Saskatchewan is one of the first provinces that is taking steps to address the financial abuse elements of human trafficking.”

The Protection from Human Trafficking (Coerced Debts) Amendment Act 2023 will assist trafficking victims in acquiring loans. The act will prohibit lenders from including coerced debts in credit reports or taking the debts into account when considering loans.

The legislation will offer a certificate process to victims that will confirm their history and debts incurred. Victims can provide their certificates to their credit reporting agency.

According to a government release, “while credit reporting agencies may choose to remove information about coerced debts without certification, this process will allow victims to confirm the information, if necessary, without the need to reveal private and potentially traumatizing information to a credit reporting agency.”

The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking encouraged the province to work closely with survivor experts and front-line agencies to implement the legislation.