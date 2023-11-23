Child porn charges laid in Guelph after five-month investigation

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Guelph police say a man faces charges in connection with a five-month child pornography investigation.

In June, police said they executed a search warrant at a home on Huron and Oliver streets and seized a cell phone.

Videos and images were reportedly found that police said meet the definition of child porn, as well as videos of child sexual abuse recorded from another device.

Investigators arrested a 26-year-old from Guelph on Wednesday.

He’s currently in custody related to other matters and will appear in court on Nov 29.