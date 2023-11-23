Menu

Crime

Child porn charges laid in Guelph after five-month investigation

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 23, 2023 10:34 am
Police say images and photos were found on a cell phone that was seized during a search warrant executed in June. A Guelph man has a court date on Nov 29. View image in full screen
Police say images and photos were found on a cell phone that was seized during a search warrant executed in June. A Guelph man has a court date on Nov 29. Ken Hashizume - CJOY
Guelph police say a man faces charges in connection with a five-month child pornography investigation.

In June, police said they executed a search warrant at a home on Huron and Oliver streets and seized a cell phone.

Videos and images were reportedly found that police said meet the definition of child porn, as well as videos of child sexual abuse recorded from another device.

Investigators arrested a 26-year-old from Guelph on Wednesday.

He’s currently in custody related to other matters and will appear in court on Nov 29.

 

