Child porn charges laid in Guelph after five-month investigation

Guelph police say a man faces charges in connection with a five-month child pornography investigation.
In June, police said they executed a search warrant at a home on Huron and Oliver streets and seized a cell phone.
Videos and images were reportedly found that police said meet the definition of child porn, as well as videos of child sexual abuse recorded from another device.
Trending Now
Investigators arrested a 26-year-old from Guelph on Wednesday.
He’s currently in custody related to other matters and will appear in court on Nov 29.
More on Crime
- Jury finds Cameron Ortis guilty on all counts in unprecedented trial
- Rainbow Bridge explosion: Police patrols increased in Toronto, at Pearson airport
- Mayor asks Trudeau for help in battle against anti-Semitism and Islamophobia in Edmonton
- Binance founder pleads guilty to anti-money laundering charge, steps down
Comments