Canada

19-year-old driver charged in fatal Brampton crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 23, 2023 9:00 am
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. View image in full screen
File photo. Peel Regional Police cruiser and police tape. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Peel Regional Police say a 19-year-old man has been charged after a crash that killed one woman and seriously injuring another last month.

On Oct. 22, at around 9:30 a.m., police said a black Lexus sedan was driving along Queen Street East between Dixie Road and Central Park Drive when it crashed into two other vehicles.

Police said the driver lost control of the Lexus and crossed over into the opposing lanes of traffic.

A 64-year-old Brampton woman was killed and a 54-year-old woman, also from Brampton, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, investigators said.

Police have charged 19-year-old Gurman Cheema, a Brampton resident, with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

