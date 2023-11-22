Menu

Crime

Former Canucks draft pick accused of multi-million dollar faud

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 11:02 pm
Former Vancouver Canucks prospect Prab Rai is accused of fraud "involving millions of dollars.". View image in full screen
Former Vancouver Canucks prospect Prab Rai is accused of fraud "involving millions of dollars.". Global News
A former Vancouver Canucks prospect is facing criminal charges on allegations of “large scale financial frauds.”

In a media release Wednesday, Surrey RCMP said Prabhraj Rai was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraud over $5,000.

Mounties said they began the investigation in January 2021, “after a victim came forward to police, alleging they had lost several million dollars in real-estate investment opportunities.”

Police said their investigation found Rai, 34, conducted the frauds between October 2015 and July 2018.

A civil suit filed in 2020 claims Rai defrauded a Vancouver man of more than $2.9 million through a series of bogus business ventures, alleging Rai presented himself as a “successful and wealthy businessperson” with connections to international business people and retired hockey players.

Trending Now

None of those allegations have been proven in court, and the RCMP’s Financial Crimes Unit did not make a connection between the two cases.

The Canucks drafted Rai in the fifth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, while he was playing as a forward for the WHL Seattle Thunderbirds.

Rai never ended up playing with the NHL club however, and ended his hockey career in 2015 playing for the ECHL Evansville Icemen.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

