Guelph Young Liberals back Bonnie Crombie in Ontario leadership race

With less than a week before members of the Ontario Liberal Party vote on a new leader, one group in Guelph, Ont., is throwing their support behind Bonnie Crombie.

The Guelph Young Liberals, a group who are based out of the University of Guelph, gave their endorsement to the Mayor of Mississauga.

In a news release from her leadership campaign team on Wednesday, Crombie said it is an honour to be trusted by so many Liberals in Guelph.

Samar Tariq, membership director of the Guelph Young Liberals, said the decision for the group to endorse Crombie was a no-brainer.

“She was the only candidate who met with us over and over again,” said Tariq. “No matter how small the gathering was or how big, she was there sitting in front of us asking us what we need.”

Tariq added Crombie was the only one who addressed their concerns like housing, affordability or the future for Canadians. She went on to say that someone like Crombie is the ideal candidate to be the next Premier of Ontario.

“I think that’s exceptional and there is a natural trust that comes with that bond.”

Nate Erskine-Smith, Ted Hsu, and Yasir Naqvi are also vying to become the next leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. Tariq said she and her group have nothing against the other three candidates but felt Crombie simply stood out from the pack.

The provincial Guelph riding is currently being represented by Mike Schreiner, the leader of the Ontario Green Party, who at one time was being courted by the Ontario Liberals to take part in the leadership race.

Tariq would not say whether the Liberals can take that seat away from the Greens but feels the two parties can work together in achieving social and environmental goals.

“It would be wonderful for the youth (in Guelph) to see a collaborative action being taken.”

The provincial Liberals have been without a permanent leader since Steven Del Duca stepped down after the Liberals came in third behind the victorious Progressive Conservatives and the NDP in the 2022 general election.

The party will be electing a new leader this Sunday, Nov. 26.