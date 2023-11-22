Menu

Crime

Orangeville-area man charged after police stop stolen vehicle in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 22, 2023 5:14 pm
Guelph police seized drugs, paraphernalia, and more after stopping a stolen vehicle.
Guelph police seized drugs, paraphernalia, and more after stopping a stolen vehicle. Guelph Police Service
Tens of thousands of dollars in drugs, cash, and a stolen vehicle have been recovered by police in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were notified about a stolen Mazda on Monday. They located the vehicle on Woolwich Street and followed it until it came to a stop.

Investigators say the male driver got out of the vehicle and was seen discarding property. He attempted to flee on foot and was eventually arrested after a brief chase.

An ensuing search turned up suspected cocaine, fentanyl, crystal meth, and prescription opiates worth about $12,000. There was also $4,300 in cash, drug paraphernalia, bear spray, and several pieces of stolen ID and mail.

Trending Now

A 27-year-old man from East Garafraxa faces more than three dozen charges and was held for a bail hearing.

 

