Crime

Edmonton bank robber used ‘written notes demanding money’: police

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 2:51 pm
Photos of a man who police believe robbed a southeast Edmonton bank at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street.
Photos of a man who police believe robbed a southeast Edmonton bank at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street. Courtesy: Edmonton police
Police have released photos of a man suspected of robbing a bank in southeast Edmonton at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30.

In a news release Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said the man walked into the bank in the Walker Lake neighbourhood near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street and approached the bank teller.

He “provided a series of written notes demanding money,” police said.

No weapon was produced and no one was injured, EPS said.

The suspect ran away “with an undisclosed amount of cash, running across the parking lot complex.” Investigators believe he had a vehicle parked nearby.

Now, police are asking for help identifying the man. He’s described as being between 20 and 35 years old, between five feet seven and five feet nine inches tall and slim (around 150 pounds), with a black beard or moustache. At the time, he was wearing light blue jeans, a grey hoodie, grey runners with white soles and black leather gloves.

Anyone who can identify this man is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Photos of a man who police believe robbed a southeast Edmonton bank at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street.
Photos of a man who police believe robbed a southeast Edmonton bank at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street. Courtesy: Edmonton police
Photos of a man who police believe robbed a southeast Edmonton bank at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street. View image in full screen
Photos of a man who police believe robbed a southeast Edmonton bank at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street. Courtesy: Edmonton police
Photos of a man who police believe robbed a southeast Edmonton bank at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street.
Photos of a man who police believe robbed a southeast Edmonton bank at 2:35 p.m. on Oct. 30, near Ellerslie Road and 50 Street. Courtesy: Edmonton police
