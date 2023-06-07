Victim identified in Edmonton robbery, death ruled a homicide: EPS

Send this page to someone via email

A man died from a gunshot wound after a robbery on Monday in the Forest Heights neighbourhood, according to an autopsy conducted Tuesday.

The autopsy was completed on the 52-year-old victim, Shayne Edward Warn, and the case has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday around 5 a.m. officers responded to complaints of a robbery in the area of 76 Street and 105 Avenue.

Police found a man in medical distress. Both Edmonton police officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures but Warn succumbed to the injuries.

Detectives on the case are looking for dashcam footage that can help in their investigation. Anyone who was driving in the area of 76 Street and 105 Avenue between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., on Monday can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Residents in the area who have CCTV from early Monday can also contact police.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.