Crime

Victim identified in Edmonton robbery, death ruled a homicide: EPS

By Destiny Meilleur Global News
Posted June 7, 2023 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigate death following a robbery in Edmonton'
Police investigate death following a robbery in Edmonton
On Monday morning police were alerted to a robbery in the Forest Heights neighbourhood. Police found a seriously injured man. They tried life saving measures but the man died. Mason DePatie has more.
A man died from a gunshot wound after a robbery on Monday in the Forest Heights neighbourhood, according to an autopsy conducted Tuesday.

The autopsy was completed on the 52-year-old victim, Shayne Edward Warn, and the case has been ruled a homicide.

On Monday around 5 a.m. officers responded to complaints of a robbery in the area of 76 Street and 105 Avenue.

Police found a man in medical distress. Both Edmonton police officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures but Warn succumbed to the injuries.

Detectives on the case are looking for dashcam footage that can help in their investigation. Anyone who was driving in the area of 76 Street and 105 Avenue between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m., on Monday can contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Residents in the area who have CCTV from early Monday can also contact police.

Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

ShootingHomicideedmonton police serviceEPSRobberyEdmonton crimeAlberta crimeEdmonton homicideDashcamCCTVForest HeightsJune 5Shayne Edward Warn
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

