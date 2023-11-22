Kelowna cops go covert to snag repeat shoplifting suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Plainclothes Mounties targeted a man they claim has been a problem shoplifter during the theft of nearly $1,000 of goods from a local shop.

Kelowna, B.C., RCMP said it was Nov. 15 when the suspect paid a visit to a Kelowna shop “at an arguably unfortunate time.”

“This individual collected approximately $1,000 worth of items before proceeding past the checkout only to be met by police in plain clothes,” RCMP said, not naming the shop or offering insight into the items stolen.

Michael Alan Godson, 46, was taken into custody and is expected to remain there until his next court appearance, scheduled for Thursday in Kelowna.

He is charged with theft and two counts of breach of a release order for allegedly breaching conditions not to be in this specific store and for being in possession of items he is prohibited to carry.

“It is very important that business owners communicate their concerns to us and help us help them,” Sgt. Scott Powrie said.

“We are more than prepared to work with our local retail businesses to divert resources where necessary and taper these crimes. This is not the first time our officers have gone covert specifically targeting shoplifters and it certainly won’t be the last.”

In a recent crime report, Supt. Kara Triance told Kelowna city council there was also some good news when it came to police efforts.

Overall there’s been a notable decrease in crime since the summer. Business break-ins across Kelowna are down 44 per cent so far this year compared with the first three quarters of 2022. Calls for service specifically in downtown Kelowna are down 22 per cent.

Theft under $5,000 is down 20 per cent, with bike thefts comprising approximately 24 per cent of these files. Shoplifting is an issue Triance said is being taken very seriously.

Should you have any information or wish to report a shoplifting incident, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.