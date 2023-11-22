Fire destroys garage in south Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters were called to the scene of an early morning blaze Wednesday that destroyed a garage near 89th Avenue and 117th Street.

Fire crews with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) told Global News the garage was part of a new build on the property which was still unoccupied.

EFRS said six crews responded at 4:17 a.m. for reports of a garage fire which appeared to have started at the back of a home under construction. Firefighters said it spread to the nearby garage.

Firefighters said the fire was out at 6:47 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on the cause.