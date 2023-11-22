Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fire destroys garage in south Edmonton

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted November 22, 2023 10:23 am
Firefighters battle a garage fire near 89th Avenue and 117th Street. View image in full screen
Firefighters battle a garage fire near 89th Avenue and 117th Street. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Firefighters were called to the scene of an early morning blaze Wednesday that destroyed a garage near 89th Avenue and 117th Street.

Fire crews with Edmonton Fire Rescue Services (EFRS) told Global News the garage was part of a new build on the property which was still unoccupied.

EFRS said six crews responded at 4:17 a.m. for reports of a garage fire which appeared to have started at the back of a home under construction. Firefighters said it spread to the nearby garage.

Firefighters said the fire was out at 6:47 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on the cause.

EFRS battle a garage fire at a home under construction. View image in full screen
Firefighters were called to the scene of an early morning blaze Wednesday that destroyed a garage near 89th Avenue and 117 Street. Global News
Related News
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices