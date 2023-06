See more sharing options

The Saskatoon Fire Department said a Monday morning garage fire has caused $30,000 in damage.

Fire crews received the call at 2:38 a.m., noting three fire engines, one ladder truck, a rescue unit and the Battalion Chief responded to the blaze on the 300 block of Avenue J South.

The Saskatoon Fire Department fought a garage fire Monday morning.

The fire was brought under control in ten minutes, and fire investigators determined the fire was suspicious and started inside the garage.

Saskatoon Police Service is investigating.