Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

24 homes evacuated in Penticton due to potential landslide concerns

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 6:12 pm
Click to play video: '3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland'
3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland
Monday's massive slide that completely closed Highway 97 between Callan Road and Okanagan Provincial Park continues to block all lanes in both directions today and has some residents of North Beach Road expressing some big concerns over the large rockslide. Travis Lowe has more. – Aug 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Residents of 24 homes in a Penticton neighbourhood have been asked to temporarily go elsewhere as crews evaluate the threat of a potential rockslide.

“Earlier today (City of Penticton) staff were informed of a large rock that has the potential to break off, posing a potential threat to nearby residences,” Emergency Operations Centre director Kristen Dixon said in a press release.

“Staff immediately had the site reviewed by a professional geotechnical engineer and following that, made the decision to evacuate the potentially impacted properties. The city is working to further assess the area, and develop plans to remove the rock fall risk.”

The homes are located in the northwest corner of the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park on Penticton Avenue.

Click to play video: 'Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos'
Rock slide closes Highway 3 near Keremeos
Trending Now

Residents were informed by members of the Penticton Fire Department and Bylaw Services of the potential threat earlier Tuesday afternoon. Emergency Support Services has been activated at Fire Hall 2 at 285 Dawson Ave.

Story continues below advertisement

“Residents are asked to go down to the ESS centre and register as this will allow us to continue to update them on developments and what next steps may be necessary to deal with the hazard,”  Dixon said.

A local state of emergency has not yet been declared, though the city’s Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to Level 1 and continues to evaluate the needed response level.

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices