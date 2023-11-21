Murder charge laid in fatal 2022 stabbing outside Surrey high school

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have announced charges in a stabbing outside a Surrey, B.C., high school last November that left a young man dead.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the B.C. Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against an 18-year-old man on Tuesday in the death of Mehakpreet Sehti.

Because the accused was a minor at the time of the killing, he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“I understand a situation like this can be troubling for families who have students. This was an isolated incident, this is not something we believe is an ongoing threat to anyone. This was a tragic incident,” Pierotti said.

“Mr. Sehti was a young man, 18 years old, just starting his life, he aspired to be in the army and serve his country and his life was taken far too early.”

The incident happened shortly after noon on Nov. 22, 2022, in a parking lot outside Surrey’s Tamanawis Secondary School in Newton.

Sehti suffered critical injuries in the stabbing and was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

At the time, police said they had arrested a 17-year-old suspect at the scene, who had been identified by witnesses.

Also at the time, the Surrey School District added that the victim was not a member of the school community.

The victim and the suspect knew one another, police said Tuesday, adding that the incident was not a random attack.