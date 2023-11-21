Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Murder charge laid in fatal 2022 stabbing outside Surrey high school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 6:47 pm
Click to play video: 'Teen victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey high school'
Teen victim identified in fatal stabbing outside Surrey high school
Police are identifying the 18-year-old victim of Tuesday's fatal stabbing in the parking lot of Tamanawis Secondary in Surrey. A suspect was arrested at the scene and remains in custody – Nov 23, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Homicide investigators have announced charges in a stabbing outside a Surrey, B.C., high school last November that left a young man dead.

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said the B.C. Prosecution Service approved one count of second-degree murder against an 18-year-old man on Tuesday in the death of Mehakpreet Sehti.

Because the accused was a minor at the time of the killing, he cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Click to play video: 'Concern after teen stabbing incident at Surrey mall'
Concern after teen stabbing incident at Surrey mall

“I understand a situation like this can be troubling for families who have students. This was an isolated incident, this is not something we believe is an ongoing threat to anyone. This was a tragic incident,” Pierotti said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mr. Sehti was a young man, 18 years old, just starting his life, he aspired to be in the army and serve his country and his life was taken far too early.”

The incident happened shortly after noon on Nov. 22, 2022, in a parking lot outside Surrey’s Tamanawis Secondary School in Newton.

Sehti suffered critical injuries in the stabbing and was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Funeral held for Surrey bus stabbing victim Ethan Bespflug'
Funeral held for Surrey bus stabbing victim Ethan Bespflug

At the time, police said they had arrested a 17-year-old suspect at the scene, who had been identified by witnesses.

Also at the time, the Surrey School District added that the victim was not a member of the school community.

The victim and the suspect knew one another, police said Tuesday, adding that the incident was not a random attack.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices