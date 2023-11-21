Menu

Sports

Canadiens say forward Harvey Pinard out 6 to 8 weeks, defenceman Harris out indefinitely

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2023 3:05 pm
The Montreal Canadiens say forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard will be sidelined for six to eight weeks while Jordan Harris will be out indefinitely with lower-body injuries.

Harvey-Pinard, in his fourth professional season with the Canadiens organization, has four assists in 13 games this season.

Harris, in his second season with the Habs, has three assists in 13 games.

Call of the Wilde!
Montreal has been hit hard on the injury front this season.

Forward Kirby Dach sustained a season-ending right-knee injury in the Canadiens’ home opener. He tore his medial collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments when he was checked into the opposing team’s bench.

Defenceman David Savard has been out since Oct. 24 with an upper-body injury.

Defenceman Arber Xhekaj is also out with an upper-body injury sustained Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

