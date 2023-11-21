Fentanyl, cocaine seized during traffic stop in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing drug trafficking charges following a traffic stop by police in Peterborough, Ont., on Saturday night.

The Peterborough Police Service says around 10:15 p.m., officers on general patrol noticed a vehicle travelling without its light on in the area of Dublin and London streets.

Police conducted a traffic stop and say a passenger in the vehicle attempted to walk away but was stopped. Officers learned the passenger had an outstanding warrant in another jurisdiction.

A search of the suspect led to the discovery of some drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash. Officers also searched the vehicle.

In total, police seized seven grams of fentanyl and 6.6 grams of cocaine.

A 60-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine, other drugs) and one count of possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and made a court appearance in Peterborough on Nov. 19.