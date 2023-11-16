Menu

Crime

Wanted man found with drugs at Peterborough residence: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 12:24 pm
Peterborough Police Service calling their ‘Safer Public Spaces’ Initiative a success
It has been over a month since the Peterborough Police Service launched its Safer Public Spaces initiative. They are reporting a positive response from the public and a number of arrests related to outstanding warrants.
A man is facing drug trafficking and other charges following an incident at a residence in Peterborough, Ont., on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers were called to assist with an unwanted person at a residence in the area of Sherbrooke and Reid streets.

Officers located the suspect attempting to leave the area. He was taken into custody and found in possession of 58.1 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 8.4 grams of cocaine, 6.3 grams of fentanyl and cash.

Police also determined the man provided investigators with a false name and that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The 49-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with three counts of trafficking a Schedule 1 substance and one count each of possession of proceeds of property under $5,000 obtained by crime and obstructing a peace officer.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.

