Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary teen ‘super excited’ to represent Canada at international dance competition in Europe

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted November 21, 2023 5:28 pm
15-year-old Calgarian Sydney Slauko has earned a spot on Team Canada at an upcoming international dance competition in Belgium. View image in full screen
15-year-old Calgarian Sydney Slauko has earned a spot on Team Canada at an upcoming international dance competition in Belgium. Gil Tucker/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A hardworking young Calgary performer is heading off to represent Canada at a major international competition.

Sydney Slauko leaves this week for the International Dance Organization’s youth world championships in Belgium.

“It’s the Olympics of dance, competing with 30 countries,” she said. “It’s going to be very tough competition, but I’m super excited.”

At 15, she is already a veteran dancer.

Click to play video: '‘Who doesn’t want to be a fairy in the Rockies?’: Sleeping Beauty returns to Alberta Ballet'
‘Who doesn’t want to be a fairy in the Rockies?’: Sleeping Beauty returns to Alberta Ballet

“She was 3-years-old when she started dancing and she found her passion right off the bat,” Sidney’s mother Brenda said. “It’s been amazing seeing her confidence grow. She’s an informal leader now and you can see all these skill sets that I didn’t know dance would bring.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sydney trains at the Prestige Dance Academy in Calgary, where her instructors are impressed with her hard work.

“Her drive, her commitment, her work ethic make her such a wonderful, wonderful dancer,” Prestige instructor Lisette Stein said. ”She lives, eats, breathes dance – she trains all the time.”

Sydney has traveled to New York and Los Angeles for extra instructional opportunities.

During a trip to Los Angeles in the summer of 2023, she did some training with a high-profile dancer.

Click to play video: 'Calgary dancer takes the stage at Oscars: ‘It was insane’'
Calgary dancer takes the stage at Oscars: ‘It was insane’
Trending Now

“Jan Ravnik is dancing with Taylor Swift, on tour with her for her Eras tour,” Sydney said. “This is something I hope to be doing when I’m older, dancing on stage and performing on tour, so it was a huge inspiration to me.”

Story continues below advertisement

The world youth dance championships in Belgium begin on Monday Nov 27.

“Sydney’s had some of the highest marks in all of the competitions that we’ve done,” Stein said. “I have no doubt she’ll just do incredible over there.”

No matter how the competition turns out, it’ll be an experience Sidney will treasure for many years to come.

“When I’m dancing, I just get to be myself,” Slauko said. “I get to put on a show that I get to be proud of.”

Click to play video: 'Cree dancer performs at Super Bowl LVII'
Cree dancer performs at Super Bowl LVII
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices