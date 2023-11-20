Wetaskiwin RCMP seek tips about 3 suspicious fires

The RCMP is asking the public for tips as they investigate the cause of three different fires that broke out in Wetaskiwin, Alta., in a period of just over 12 hours.

Police said the first fire broke out at a vacant shed on 45th Avenue by 57th Street at 5:21 p.m. on Sunday. The second fire was at a detached garage on 50th Avenue by 54th Street at 10:03 p.m. The third fire occurred at 4:32 a.m. on Monday morning at a vacant commercial building on 49th Avenue by 55th Street.

In a news release, the RCMP said the Monday morning fire resulted in that building being a “complete loss.”

“While very early in the investigations, based on the proximity of these fires to one another and the relative short time frame between fires, RCMP believe that all three fires are suspicious and potentially related to the same suspect(s),” police added.

“The Wetaskiwin general investigative section has been deployed to assist with these serious crimes and we are asking for public assistance.”

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to call the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment at 780-594-3302. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or by contacting them online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.