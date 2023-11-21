B.C. councillor faces calls to resign over open letter questioning Hamas sex assaults

Send this page to someone via email

A Victoria, B.C., city councillor is facing calls to resign for signing an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza — one that also casts doubt on accusations of sexual violence during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel.

Susan Kim is one of just two elected Canadian politicians to sign the letter, which accuses Canadian political leaders of being complicit in Israel’s “killing” of Palestinians in Gaza.

It also took aim at federal NDP Jagmeet Singh, alleging he “repeated the unverified accusation that Palestinians were guilty of sexual violence.” Israeli authorities have said they are investigating several cases of sexual assault and rape during the deadly Hamas attack.

A petition calling for Kim to be censured by council and to resign had collected more than 8,600 signatures as of Monday.

Kim did not respond to requests for an interview, and did not show up in-person for a Monday council meeting in Victoria.

However, late Monday she issued a statement expressing “regret” for how the “matter has polarized our community.”

The statement denies authorship of the letter, but did not apologize for its contents and maintained Kim’s stance that a ceasefire is necessary in Gaza.

In it, Kim said she condemns all forms of hate and oppression and believes the survivors of gender-based violence.

“The use of sexual violence in war is undeniably among the worst facets of human history,” the statement reads.

“Venturing forward I commit to being more attentive to community before adopting positions while I am a city councillor … I am sorry for how this matter has pulled me away from the work of this city.”

The issue has drawn condemnation from all parts of B.C.’s political spectrum.

“This is a serious issue. I believe in survivors. I believe in their first-hand accounts. And it is absolutely wrong to deny that these accounts happened,” BC NDP Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang said.

“In this situation, I believe it is important for Coun. Kim to come forward and provide some comments and of course apologize immediately.”

Janice Williams, the Victoria resident who created the petition, said she wanted to hear the councillor explain who wrote the open letter and why she signed it “at a minimum.”

“I would like to see an apology. I would like her to consider resigning,” she told Global News.

“I feel like signing this open letter wasn’t appropriate, especially as she signed it as Victoria city councillor — if she had signed it private citizen, that would be one thing, and take for it what you will, but signing it in the capacity as a City of Victoria councillor merits censure.”

The opposition BC United has also called for Kim’s resignation.

“It’s appalling what Coun. Kim has done,” he said.

“She should be held accountable and responsible as an elected representative here in Victoria for her conduct, and she should resign.”

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto issued a statement Monday that avoided directly addressing the open letter or Kim’s signature on it.

Alto instead condemned the rise of Islamophobia and antisemitism, adding that everyone in the city’s Jewish and Muslim communities should feel welcome.

When asked directly about the incident, Alto would not condemn the comments, instead saying Kim should speak for herself. She added she did not have enough information to comment on the allegations of sexual violence by Hamas.

“My statement speaks for itself and I believe it reflects the thoughts of most Victorians, I hope all Victorians,” Alto told reporters outside City Hall on Monday.

“I think every council member speaks on the issues that are important to them and they have every right to do so,” she added.

“I have never, ever commented on what my fellow council members have said or done, and I don’t intend to start now.”

Victoria does have a code of conduct for councillors, however Alto said as written it would not apply to the current dispute.

Williams said she believes legislation that allows voters to recall provincial politicians should be expanded to cover municipal politicians as well.

Kim is not the first Canadian to find themselves embroiled in controversy over the letter.

Ontario MPP Sarah Jama — who was ousted from her party over comments related to the conflict — is the open letter’s first signatory.

Last week, the University of Alberta fired Samantha Pearson, the director of the school’s sexual assault centre, for her signature on the document.

— with files from the Canadian Press