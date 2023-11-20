1 dead, 2 injured after rollover crash on Highway 407

A man is dead and two other people are injured after a rollover crash on Highway 407 late Sunday, police say.
Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at around 11 p.m. to the scene on Highway 407 westbound, east of Highway 27.
A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred and a 65-year-old man died at the scene, police said.
A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, while a third occupant — a woman in her 30s — was reported to have suffered minor injuries.
OPP shared an image online of the severely-damaged vehicle.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
