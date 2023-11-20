Menu

Headline link
Canada

1 dead, 2 injured after rollover crash on Highway 407

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 3:32 pm
OPP shared this image of the severely damaged vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP shared this image of the severely damaged vehicle. X / @OPP_HSD
A man is dead and two other people are injured after a rollover crash on Highway 407 late Sunday, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said emergency crews responded at around 11 p.m. to the scene on Highway 407 westbound, east of Highway 27.

A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred and a 65-year-old man died at the scene, police said.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, while a third occupant — a woman in her 30s — was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

OPP shared an image online of the severely-damaged vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

