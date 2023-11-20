Menu

Crime

Weapons found after highway rollover, Ontario man arrested in Portage la Prairie: RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 2:48 pm
Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested an Ontario man after a finding concealed weapons. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested an Ontario man after a finding concealed weapons. RCMP
Manitoba RCMP say they have arrested an Ontario man after a rollover revealed concealed weapons.

On Thursday at 11:40 p.m., RCMP say they responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 26 at Road 34 West in the RM of Portage la Prairie.

Officers found three occupants of the vehicle from Ontario and British Columbia.

Police say the two men appeared visibly intoxicated and were treated for minor injuries. Meanwhile, the driver was not intoxicated, nor was she physically injured in the collision.

RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home
A search of the vehicle revealed ammunition, which led to the arrest of the two men and woman, police say.

Police say one of the men was searched and two handguns were found concealed on his person. The ammunition found matched one of the firearms found.

A 42-year-old man from Toronto was charged with several weapons-related charges, while another man and a woman were released without charge.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

