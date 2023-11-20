Man faces drug, firearm charges after loaded handgun and cocaine seized: WPS

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say a man is facing drug and firearm charges after a loaded handgun and cocaine were seized over the weekend.

On Saturday, as part of an ongoing investigation, police went to a bar in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue, which led to an arrest and a search of a vehicle.

Police say the search resulted in the seizure of the following items:

$9,000 in cocaine

loaded handgun

$8,500 cash

knives

brass knuckles

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg now faces several charges in relation to drug trafficking and firearms.