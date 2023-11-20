Man faces drug, firearm charges after loaded handgun and cocaine seized: WPS

Winnipeg police say a man is facing drug and firearm charges after a loaded handgun and cocaine were seized over the weekend.
On Saturday, as part of an ongoing investigation, police went to a bar in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue, which led to an arrest and a search of a vehicle.
Police say the search resulted in the seizure of the following items:
- $9,000 in cocaine
- loaded handgun
- $8,500 cash
- knives
- brass knuckles
A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg now faces several charges in relation to drug trafficking and firearms.
