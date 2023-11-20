Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces drug, firearm charges after loaded handgun and cocaine seized: WPS

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted November 20, 2023 2:19 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay file
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police say a man is facing drug and firearm charges after a loaded handgun and cocaine were seized over the weekend.

On Saturday, as part of an ongoing investigation, police went to a bar in the 700 block of Corydon Avenue, which led to an arrest and a search of a vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers'
Gun incidents in Winnipeg: breaking down the numbers
Trending Now

Police say the search resulted in the seizure of the following items:

Story continues below advertisement
  • $9,000 in cocaine
  • loaded handgun
  • $8,500 cash
  • knives
  • brass knuckles

A 33-year-old man from Winnipeg now faces several charges in relation to drug trafficking and firearms.

More on Crime
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices