Grip It Saskatoon opens new facility to offer more services

Climbers in Saskatoon are buzzing after a new climbing facility recently opened its doors.

Owner of Grip It Climbing said interest in climbing has taken off. Their original Caswell location started “bursting at the seams.”

“After about 14 months planning and organizing … we got this built and ready to go September 17th,” said Jason Holowach. “That’s when we opened in the fall.”

Grip It Climbing, located on Nelson Road, comes equipped with both rope and free climbing walls and the amount of space climbers they have. It also features 125 linear feet of various bouldering terrain, 5 autobelay walls, a weight training space, and a Kilterboard.

“This new gym allows for just more climbing with more fresh resets for new challenges and it allows them to just fine tune their craft even more,” said Holowach. “It just makes for like a really fun environment and everyone can be in a safe space to socialize … make an evening of it or a day. I think it’s awesome.”

Local climber Joshua Slawinski has been a member of Grip It Climbing since it first opened. He has been a climber since he was young and is enjoying the new facility.

“I actually really love this facility … and they just have a very nice open concept, and everything is just so crisp and clean here,” said Slawinski. “It’s just a very inviting atmosphere. And so, if you’re wanting to try something new, I find that it’s just very open and welcoming.”