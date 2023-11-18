Winnipeg gears up for a night of high-energy rock and roll at Park Theatre

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg is gearing up for a night of high-energy rock and roll at the Park Theatre on Saturday night — the Manitoba Loud Music Awards.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and awards will be handed out beginning at 7:45 p.m.

“When you have high energy loud live music, then it’s just that much better, because you’re surrounded by people who have that same mindset and that same mentality, and the energy in the room is just phenomenal,” said Dag Aymont, founder of the Manitoba Loud Music Awards.

The winners will all be voted on by the public and the crowd is expected to be in the hundreds.

Aymont said these artists often play for small crowds and low pay, so it’s important to recognize the work they do.

“This kind of helps bring all the communities together and helps celebrate a genre that’s not really celebrated much. So I wanted to really focus on showing my appreciation for all the hard work that the heavier bands do.”

Story continues below advertisement

The bands are sustained by the love they put into their music as well as the support from the community, Aymont adds.

Trevor Hurst, frontman for Econoline Crush, who is headlining Saturday’s show, said loud music brings out emotion in a unique way.

“Sometimes it’s sort of cathartic, it lets out loud emotions, and gives you a chance to express, or listen to something that kind of lets your emotions loose. And I think, also, it’s just exciting,” he said.

Hurst said he really loves coming home to Winnipeg and seeing the new up-and-coming artists.

“Cause they practice a lot. We have cold winters, we get in the basement and we play music, you know? Yeah, bands are really, really good here, and we have a lot of people who have kind of led the way.”

Hurts calls Winnipeg the home of rock and roll in Canada and said events like the Manitoba Loud Music Awards shows that the city’s love for live music is alive and well.

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian