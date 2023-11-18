Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Triple-stabbing suspects’ photos released by Vancouver police

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 3:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Triple-stabbing suspects’ photos released by Vancouver police'
Triple-stabbing suspects’ photos released by Vancouver police
Photos of two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple stabbing in Vancouver in 2022 have been released by police.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Photos of two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple stabbing in Vancouver in 2022 have been released by police.

The stabbings took place at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Police were called to the restaurant for a fight, and found three victims with serious stab wounds. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

“Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section immediately launched an investigation,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“Over the past year, their investigative steps have included the execution of numerous search warrants, DNA testing of forensic evidence from the scene, witness interviews, and a review of surveillance video.”

In releasing the photos, investigators hope someone will recognize one or both of the suspects.

Trending Now

Police describe the men as being in their 30s with dark beards. The first suspect has a slim build and was wearing a dark ball cap, with a puffy vest on top of a crew-neck sweater. The second suspect has a heavy build and was wearing a dark jacket on top of a white shirt.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

Click to play video: 'Investigation underway after stabbing in Surrey mall food court'
Investigation underway after stabbing in Surrey mall food court
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices