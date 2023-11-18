Triple-stabbing suspects’ photos released by Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Photos of two suspects believed to be responsible for a triple stabbing in Vancouver in 2022 have been released by police.

The stabbings took place at a restaurant near Oak Street and West Broadway at 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2022.

#VPDNews: Do you recognize these two men? There are suspects in a triple stabbing in the Fairview neighbourhood last fall. Anyone with information is asked to call 604-717-2541. https://t.co/CQgYVhUTAJ pic.twitter.com/osVmTunj97 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) November 17, 2023

Police were called to the restaurant for a fight, and found three victims with serious stab wounds. The suspects fled the area before officers arrived.

“Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section immediately launched an investigation,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

“Over the past year, their investigative steps have included the execution of numerous search warrants, DNA testing of forensic evidence from the scene, witness interviews, and a review of surveillance video.”

In releasing the photos, investigators hope someone will recognize one or both of the suspects.

Police describe the men as being in their 30s with dark beards. The first suspect has a slim build and was wearing a dark ball cap, with a puffy vest on top of a crew-neck sweater. The second suspect has a heavy build and was wearing a dark jacket on top of a white shirt.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.