Crime

Police investigate deadly shooting in Richmond Hill

By Tessa Bennett Global News
Posted November 18, 2023 9:28 am
Toronto police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Richmond Hill Nov. 17, 2023. View image in full screen
Toronto police are investigating after a deadly shooting in Richmond Hill Nov. 17, 2023. Maz Trotta / Global News
Members of the York Regional Police homicide unit are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in the Greater Toronto Area late Friday night.

Police said they received a report of a man being shot just before 11:30 p.m. near a plaza on York Boulevard at East Beaver Creek Road.

Responding officers said they arrived at a parking lot to find an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting to be a targeted attack and say there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The scene of the crime has many busy restaurants and nightclubs nearby, and York police are asking any potential witnesses to come forward with information.

