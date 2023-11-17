Human remains located in north London, Ont., investigation ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

The London, Ont., police major crimes unit is investigating after human remains were located in the north end of the city earlier this week.

On Thursday at 2:30 p.m., police were contacted by a resident who believed they had found possible human remains in the area of Highbury Avenue North and Blackwell Boulevard.

Officers later confirmed that human remains were located at the scene.

Const. Matthew Dawson told Global News the investigation is ongoing and could not confirm if any foul play is suspected.

“The investigation is still in the early stages so it’s too early to speculate on that,” he said.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.