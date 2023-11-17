Halifax says sheltering in Grand Parade this winter ‘is not an option’

Halifax Regional Municipality says those experiencing homelessness living in Grand Parade won’t be able to shelter there during the winter.

In an update on homelessness Friday, the municipality said “remaining in this location for the winter is not an option due to safety concerns.”

“The use of large snow clearing equipment to conduct winter operations in Grand Parade poses a critical safety risk for those currently sheltering in the area,” it said.

The update said a new shelter opening Friday provides an alternative location for those sheltering in Grand Parade.

The shelter at 197-199 Windmill Rd., across the bridge in Dartmouth, offers 50 beds for people aged 16 and older of all genders and can accommodate pets. More beds can be added if there is a need and in cases of extreme weather events.

“Municipal outreach workers and street navigators are engaging with those currently sheltering in Grand Parade to assist in their relocation,” the update said.

“If those sheltering in Grand Parade do not or cannot accept alternative indoor sheltering location options, the municipality will work with service providers to support people moving to one of the municipality’s current or new designated outdoor sheltering locations.”

The update, released one day after a Christmas tree was placed in Grand Parade, said the annual tree lighting ceremony will take place the evening of Nov. 25 following the annual Parade of Lights. Associated festivities will happen at Peace and Friendship Park, rather than Grand Parade as usual.

The update also took note of other shelter projects happening within the city, like a shelter for women and gender-diverse people slated to open next month at the former Waverley Inn and a tiny home community expected to be in operation by the summer.