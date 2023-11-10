Former Halifax inn to be site of new supportive housing for women, gender-diverse people

Send this page to someone via email

The province is working to open a new long-term supportive housing option at a former Halifax inn for women and gender-diverse people experiencing homelessness.

In a release Friday, Nova Scotia’s Department of Community Services said the site, slated to open next month, will be located at the former Waverley Inn at 1266 Barrington St.

They will support 32 women and gender-diverse people, with priority given to those on the by-name list who are sleeping rough in HRM. The list, maintained by the Affordable Housing Association of Nova Scotia, records people who are homeless.

On-site support will be provided by YWCA Halifax. Support could include referrals to mental health and addictions counselling, employment services and skills training.

The release said the length of stay will be based on the needs of tenants.

The release said the province is partnering with Grafton Developments, which will postpone its plans to develop the land and allow use of the building for at least three years. The province will spend $1.9 million to support staffing, programming and leasing costs.

Grafton Developments is also donating the hotel’s furniture to the YWCA for use and to auction, with proceeds going to support setting up the new units.