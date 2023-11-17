Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Regina’s 37th annual Santa Claus parade set for Sunday

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 12:36 pm
A file image of one of Regina's Santa Claus Parades. View image in full screen
A file image of one of Regina's Santa Claus Parades. Dave Parsons / Global News
On Sunday Santa’s sleigh will hit Regina streets for a grand entrance into Christmas, marking the 37th annual Regina Santa Claus Parade.

“Get ready for a spectacular display as the jolly man in red is joined by lively bands, enchanting dance groups, and festive floats,” the website reads.

The parade will kick off its journey at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and head up Albert Street towards the Northgate mall parking lot.

The route for the 2023 Santa Claus Parade. View image in full screen
The route for the 2023 Santa Claus Parade. Courtesy of Regina Santa Claus Parade
According to Environment Canada, the weather for Sunday is looking nice with a high of 4 degrees.

“While you await Santa’s arrival, it’s crucial to dress appropriately for the weather. Dress in warm layers and be prepared for any changes in temperature during the parade,” the website says.

Canada Post will also be in attendance for the parade to hand collect letters to Santa.

“Be sure to address them to Santa Claus, North Pole, H0H 0H0. It’s a wonderful opportunity to send your heartfelt messages and Christmas requests directly to the North Pole.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

