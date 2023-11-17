Menu

Fire

Person taken to hospital after residential fire in Edmonton’s McCauley neighbourhood

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted November 17, 2023 10:18 am
An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said crews were called to a residence in the area of 95 Street and 108A Avenue just before 4 a.m. It took firefighters an hour to bring the blaze under control. View image in full screen
An Edmonton Fire Rescue Services spokesperson said crews were called to a residence in the area of 95 Street and 108A Avenue just before 4 a.m. It took firefighters an hour to bring the blaze under control. Global News
A fire broke out early Friday at what Edmonton Fire Rescue Services described as a rooming house in the McCauley neighbourhood, sending one person to hospital.

An EFRS spokesperson said crews were called to a residence in the area of 95th Street and 108A Avenue just before 4 a.m. It took firefighters an hour to bring the blaze under control.

In total, EFRS said it sent seven units to the scene. They arrived at 3:57 a.m. and the fire was declared out at 4:53 a.m.

The fire department’s spokesperson said they did not have details regarding the severity of the injuries sustained by the person who was taken to hospital.

