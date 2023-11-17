Potential bomb threat causes evacuation at Islamic community centre in Vaughan

York Regional Police said an Islamic community centre in Vaughan had to be evacuated due to a potential bomb threat on Thursday,
The threat was made to Jafferi Community Centre on Bathurst Street just south of Rutherford Road.
Police said officers evacuated the building and checked the area but “no threat was found.”
The property was secured and there is no safety risk, police said.
