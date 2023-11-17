Water quality researcher comes to U of G as new Canada Excellence Research Chair

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Guelph have added a renowned water quality researcher to their stable of experts.

David McCarthy was announced on Thursday as the new Canada Excellence Research Chair (CERC) in Waterborne Pathogens: Surveillance, Prediction and Mitigation.

In a news release, it’s said that McCarthy will be bringing his expertise in mitigating the risks of waterborne pathogens with tools and technologies. He will be working in the School of Environmental Sciences within the Ontario Agricultural College.

McCarthy will be helping develop novel devices, technologies and guidelines to ensure the safety of water in Canada and around the globe.

“It’s terrific to have Dr. McCarthy come to us with a program of research that exemplifies this approach and that will provide such benefits for communities globally,” said Rene Van Acker, vice-president of research at the U of G, in a statement.

This is the first time that the university has hosted a CERC. The CERC is a federally-funded program that helps Canadian universities attract world-renowned researchers and support their teams to establish ambitious research programs.

The University of Guelph will be receiving $8 million over eight years from the federal government.

“I am very excited to warmly welcome Dr. McCarthy to the University,” said U of G president and vice-chancellor Charlotte Yates in a statement.

“U of G is a leader in One Health research, and his work will further advance our capacity and leadership in this collaborative, multidisciplinary field.”