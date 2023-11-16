Toronto private school teacher charged after alleged sex assault of student

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 18-year-old, female student last July.

Toronto police say officers attended TAIE International Institute, a private high school located in the area of Church and Carlton streets, on Oct. 31.

As a result of their investigation, 48-year-old Hossein Alizadeh of Toronto was arrested on Nov. 2.

Alizadeh was charged with sexual assault and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 4, 2024.

Police say Alizadeh was employed at TAIE International Institute as a teacher between 2018 and 2023 and they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.