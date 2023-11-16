Menu

Crime

Toronto private school teacher charged after alleged sex assault of student

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted November 16, 2023 7:58 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A Toronto private school teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting his 18-year-old, female student last July.

Toronto police say officers attended TAIE International Institute, a private high school located in the area of Church and Carlton streets, on Oct. 31.

As a result of their investigation, 48-year-old Hossein Alizadeh of Toronto was arrested on Nov. 2.

Alizadeh was charged with sexual assault and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 4, 2024.

Police say Alizadeh was employed at TAIE International Institute as a teacher between 2018 and 2023 and they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

